Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

ERH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 24,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,525. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

