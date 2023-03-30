Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 226,394 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,394 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.00% of Brown & Brown worth $322,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,211,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

