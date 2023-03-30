Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 250,549 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $213,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.15. 1,810,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,566. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

