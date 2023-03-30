Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $250.11 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171,479 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $250,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.07. 161,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,373. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

