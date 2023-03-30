Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $179.19 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $179,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. 469,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,498. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

