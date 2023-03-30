Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $151.11 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,668 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.74% of UMB Financial worth $151,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 153,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $102.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

