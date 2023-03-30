Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.02% of Zimmer Biomet worth $272,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.46. 286,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

