Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.91

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 840064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 234,460 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.