Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,977,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,612,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allkem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Trading Up 4.4 %

OROCF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

