Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 1,178,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

