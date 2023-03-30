Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 250,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,803. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

