Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 1,901,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

