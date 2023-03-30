Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

