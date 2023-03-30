Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.