Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

