Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Up 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.91).

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.50.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

