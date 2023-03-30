Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.70. 194,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,684. Albany International has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

