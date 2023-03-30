agilon health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,802 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 1,123 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of AGL traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,271. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.