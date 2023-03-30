agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 8.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.61. 2,647,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,380,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock worth $1,651,339 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 628,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

