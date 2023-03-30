Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the February 28th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adyen Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 235,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADYEY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,840.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

