AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ADDLF remained flat at C$42.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AddLife AB has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.00.
