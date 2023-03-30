AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDLF remained flat at C$42.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AddLife AB has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.00.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

