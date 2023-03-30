Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.59

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.59 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 45,339 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.67 and a beta of 1.25.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

