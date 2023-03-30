abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Cut by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 2,026,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,556. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

