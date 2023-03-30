AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.09.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

