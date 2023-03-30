AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.09.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.