908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,319. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

