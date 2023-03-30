5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 116.2% in March

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
5N Plus Trading Down 2.0 %
FPLSF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
