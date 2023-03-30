42-coin Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $33,416.77 or 1.19991585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00314312 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012328 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.
42-coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
