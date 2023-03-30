3,141 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 160,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 957.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

