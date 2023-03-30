18,164 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.43. 11,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.