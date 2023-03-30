12,359 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,355,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 996,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $39.76.

