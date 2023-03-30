12,027 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

