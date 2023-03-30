100,542 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $29.18 during trading on Thursday. 1,781,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

