10,032 Shares in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

