1,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,765. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

