Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Up 5.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 168,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 690,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.