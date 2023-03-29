Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 745,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

