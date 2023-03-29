Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $436.19 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $436.19 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,341,023,128 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

