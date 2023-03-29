Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.92.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 877.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 162,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 340.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 112,161 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 87.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.