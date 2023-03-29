Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.92.
In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
