Zcash Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.30 or 0.00131338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $609.02 million and $32.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052344 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037331 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
