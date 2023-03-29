Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 275,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,373. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

