Xerox Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xerox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

