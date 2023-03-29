Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.86

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and traded as low as $27.81. Xencor shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 264,387 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $77,356.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $77,356.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xencor by 119.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.