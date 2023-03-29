Wrapped Everscale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $467,192.32 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $146.73 million and approximately $467,192.32 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,993,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,154,047 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,967,647 with 1,739,128,111 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08639856 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $295,982.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

