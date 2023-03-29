Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops One Day Volume of $84.47 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $84.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $313.43 or 0.01149089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,509,420 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

