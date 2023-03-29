WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 12,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,749 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

