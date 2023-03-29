WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 88,876 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $34.38.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $784.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 432,452 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

