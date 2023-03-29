Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFCM opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

