Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
WTFCM opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.72.
About Wintrust Financial
