Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.53. 211,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

