Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 82 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $329.43. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.59.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

