Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,201 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 256,053 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

