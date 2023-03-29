Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,465 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,893. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

